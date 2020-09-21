Letter to the Editor: Solving climate change hard, but not hopeless

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over 5 million acres burned, at least 27 dead, and tens of thousands of wildfire refugees reported today from America’s west coast. From the south coast, Hurricane Sally hit this morning, dumping 2 feet of rain and raising sea levels to make Gulf Shore streets into canals. We’re lucky by comparison. But drought persists across the Southwest and today, the Colorado River Basin water supply forecast was reduced, again. This is climate change.

Fact: NOAA reported in 2019 the average global temperature at 1.7 degrees F higher than 1900. (Source: thermometers.) Fact: Increased heat makes wildfires, storms, and droughts more intense. (Source: physics.) Fact: Burning fossil fuels adds CO2 to the atmosphere, it traps heat. (Physics again.) Conclusion: Reduce CO2 and other heat trapping gases in the atmosphere to slow the warming.

How we do that is more complicated. But thousands of scientists and economists insist that any solution must include pricing the carbon in fossil fuels. A smart policy will drive innovation, reduce emissions, and take care of people as we transition to a clean future. Learn more at citizensclimatelobby.org and at the West Regional Citizens’ Climate Lobby Virtual Conference on Zoom, 9/26-27 (eventbrite.com). Learn about candidates’ positions at the Flagstaff City Council Climate Forum, 10/1, 6:30p (nazcca.org).