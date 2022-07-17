Letter to the Editor: Solutions to water issues, management proposed

The Secretary of the Interior has directed the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) to begin work to develop operating strategies for the continued coordinated operation of Lake Powell and Lake Mead. A number of reservoir and water management decisional documents and agreements that govern operation of Colorado River facilities and management of Colorado River water are currently scheduled to expire at the end of 2026. The public can submit comments no later than Sept. 1 to CRB-info@usbr.gov.

We are very fortunate here in Flagstaff with our water supplies and where they come from as opposed to places like Phoenix, but what happens in other places will eventually affect us here, too. And no where can we be absolutely secure of our water supplies if improperly managed.

So I think and hope, that the people abusing water the most should get the most cutbacks in way of landscaping, swimming pools and many golf courses and such. There’s nothing bad for the economy in this move whatsoever, as there are many golf courses at least now that not only use non-potable water, but they are more of an indigenous landscaping.

I do feel however, that responsible agriculturalists should continue to get a reasonable amount of water. That said, if these people are merely supplying water to say cattle that is owned by some company in the Midwest, then that Midwestern company should be subsidizing the effort.

In short, our lifestyles need to change, and the average person does not always fully appreciate that, so it is the job of the government to find the best solutions that are truly for the benefit of everyone, no easy task, but it needs to be done.

We all enjoy our freedoms, but our freedoms cannot be at the expense of others if we are using too much water and using water improperly. No one wants to see this become a real crisis as opposed to the average crisis projected by the media.

RICK RESNICK

Flagstaff