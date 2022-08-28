Letter to the Editor: Social equity debate surrounding pot shops prompts plea to Council

Editors note: This letter was sent before Council's Tuesday meeting addressing the topic discussed below.

‘We want protection’: Flagstaff marijuana retailers ask city council to limit influx of ‘big box’ pot shops Marijuana retailers in Flagstaff are concerned that a proposed amendment to a city zoning co…

To Mayor Paul Deasy and the Flagstaff City Council:

It has come to my attention that Council will soon decide whether to issue additional marijuana licenses in the name of social equity.

This is a prime example of the city council pandering to their own and other peoples feelings. If you logically walk through the reasons of issuing additional licenses based on social equity it makes no sense. However, if you interject your feelings into it, it makes a lot of sense because it feels good. But the city council should not be in the feel-good business. The city council should be in the thought business.

Please consider the following based on the thought business:

The three existing license holders are local owners with well established community ties.

Based on population, Flagstaff has the highest number of license holders than any city in Arizona.

Consider the time and capital expenses the present license holders have invested in their dispensaries. In particular, look at the major expansion recently completed by Noble Herb. Would they have invested additional capital knowing the additional licenses could be issued? From a business thought perspective, I doubt it.

Respectively, I ask to preserve the locally owned marijuana dispensaries by not issuing additional licenses based on “social equity.”

BOB BURNETT

Flagstaff