As to the ongoing mail delivery problem: I use USPS Informed delivery. I am told, via online USPS that packages have been delivered, but in reality have not. I get messages that packages cannot be delivered due to weather or road conditions when the weather is clear and bright with no snow, etc., and at the same time the regular mail is delivered. I don't have a problem with tardy delivery due to weather conditions. 30 years in Flag has reconciled me to that. But when regular mail is delivered when I'm told that packages can't be delivered due to weather, etc., I have to wonder about the underlying problem. I have heard conspiracy theories about planned reduction of service, but when considering conspiracy one should not automatically ignore the probability of plain old incompetence. For me, the problem is certainly irritating. The fact that I am given false information about deliveries and cannot be given straight answers about delivery problems blamed on "weather" when the weather is fine; when routine mail gets delivered and packages are not due to "weather" all smacks of internal problems being covered up by blaming "weather." If there is a "conspiracy" of sorts, it is a poorly planned and badly instituted one. That doesn't mean it doesn't exist, but I rather lean toward the incompetence explanation.