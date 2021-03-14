Letter to the Editor: Sinema's words on minimum wage spark aversion, call for apology

Krysten Sinema's sophomoric thumb-down vote on the floor of the Senate against the $15 minimum wage being included in the COVID stimulus bill made me wonder why the senator chose to make her silly and rude gesture on this particular issue. On decorum and simple respect, her behavior was an embarrassing, childish act. On a more disturbing level, in my mind, Sen. Sinema showed an appalling disrespect to every low-wage worker in Arizona and the country who have been made scapegoats in the $15 minimum age debate from day one.