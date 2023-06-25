The airports here in northern Arizona (Flagstaff Pulliam, Prescott Regional, Grand Canyon National Park) have seen tremendous growth in the past few years that has really benefited the region, but it still needs help to foster that growth from the federal government. The FAA reauthorization is up this year, and there are billions of dollars in funding at stake for regional airports like ours to grow and expand. Furthermore, the new FAA reauthorization will devote resources to fixing the nationwide pilot shortage and will strengthen passenger rights when it comes to delays and bumped flights. With this being a Congressional issue, of course there is politics involved, but I hope that Sen. Sinema (who is on the aviation committee working on this) rises above that and works for a solution that will enable regional airports to get the investment they need. Lets hope she gets this passed quickly so we can start seeing the impacts soon.
MITCH BUCKLEY
