In her written support for the proposed NAH Tuthill campus (Daily Sun, May 2), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made statements that might have come from a briefing by the Flagstaff medical administration. It's not at all surprising that Sinema would do so, considering her well-known reputation to pander to corporate special interests over the interests of the state and country that she once represented as a Democrat. What is astonishing, however, was the senator erroneously claiming that the new hospital location will be a shorter commute for those accessing the hospital, stating that people "shouldn't have to drive far for medicare" and "be required to drive hours from their loved ones after an illness or surgery."

Anyone even casually familiar with the many issues and controversies surrounding the hospital relocation to the south edge of the city from what is currently the city's center understands that the Tuthill park location is a problem-issue, not a better alternative. This certainly would be true for Native peoples, whom Sinema appeared to be referencing in her support comments.

Had Sinema taken the time to educate herself about the myriad of questions and concerns the planned hospital move means to the people of this city and the wider community -- financially and environmentally -- she might have used her position for the public good of this region. Instead, we got corporate cheerleading and politics.

RICH RUMMEL

Flagstaff