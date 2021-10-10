Letter to the Editor: Sinema skeptic saying infrastructure bill 'falls short'

No, Senator Sinema, the Progressives are not blocking the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill to gain leverage. The Progressives are blocking the bill simply because it is a bad bill!

You know, Senator, some bills are bad because they go too far; some bills are bad because they go into the wrong direction; but the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill is bad because it falls short. The bill was bad when you first negotiated it with the Senate Republicans; and the bill is still bad today. And that’s why the Progressives are blocking it -- it is a bad bill.

In all fairness, though, the Progressives were willing to support your bad bill, because they expected its faults to be addressed in a separate budget reconciliation bill. But now, Senator, that you have made it clear that you will block the budget reconciliation bill, all the Progressives are left with is your bad bill. And they cannot support it.

Sen. Sinema, you really have to let go of your arrogant narcissistic notion that you are smarter than the other lawmakers in Congress and know how to get things done. You are failing the people of America.

HANS BUHRER

Flagstaff

