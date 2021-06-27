Letter to the Editor: Sinema needs to know role in and of Senate

We are in desperate need of voting changes in this country to protect Americans’ rights to vote for and elect representatives. With the current makeup of the Senate and the practices of the last dozen or so years increasingly making the minority party able to control legislation — in direct contradiction to the will of the people — it is clear we need to change how the Senate works a bit so we can make positive changes to protect voting rights and access.
We need Kyrsten Sinema to support discussing voting rights and to reconsider her stance on the filibuster, which as currently constituted keeps power in the minority’s hands. A return to a talking filibuster would be sensible. I hope she will at least consider that if she won’t consider voting to end it altogether.
KIM OWENS
Flagstaff