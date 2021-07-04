Letter to the Editor: Sinema, Kelly need to fight hard to protect voters' rights

I am concerned over the voting attacks here in AZ. In addition to the fraudulent audit and voter intimidation, there are the state bills directly suppressing the vote and attacking our Secretary of State. I know Democrats in the Senate are working tirelessly to negotiate a bill that protects our freedom to vote. Yet even though the For the People Act has strong bipartisan support from the American people, Senate Republicans are defying the will of Americans by denying even a debate on the bill.

It is critical that Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly do everything they can to protect our freedom to vote. We need federal legislation, as the states are working to take away our freedom to vote all over the country. What we need should include reducing long lines at polling locations, stopping voter intimidation, protecting election workers, protecting and expanding vote by mail, ensuring fair districts, and safeguarding the will of voters like me.

We must continue the work of forming a more perfect union and this requires us to buckle down and demand equal justice — and equal access to the ballot box — for all. You must do what it takes to pass this legislation now. Thank you.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

