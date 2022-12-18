 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Sinema decision shines light on character, interests

Letters

Sen. Sinema's recent announcements that she has become an independent is a public recognition of the fact that she would lose in a primary fight to Ruben Gallegos or others, because her allegiance appears to be primarily to business interests and is not at all interested in everyday Arizonans. Witness her fierce opposition to the $15/hour federal minimum wage and her demand that she block everything until she took care of hedge fund managers and their "interest carried forward" tax provision. She seems to be the worst example of somebody whose devotion is to oneself and also to those who feed her money.

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff

 

