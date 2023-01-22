Letter to the Editor: Sinema constituent questions senator's political techniques

Dear Sen. Sinema,
As a constituent of yours in Arizona, I am writing to express my confusion at your current stance attempting to downplay the crucial need for voting rights.
You appear to be savvy, so it’s incomprehensible that you truly think your stance against reforming the filibuster proved valid because the “red wave didn’t happen.” (Your term “guardrail” is fascinating since the filibuster procedure is not even in the Constitution and was first used to try to prolong slavery in 1837.)
You deliberately painted the failure of voters' rights legislation as, “See? We don’t really need that law,” and then patted yourself on the back for blocking the passage of that crucial legislation. All this while ensconced in a ritual of wealth displayed at Davos.
As a person of white privilege, you obviously have not experienced voter suppression or you would not have so blithely uttered such careless ramblings.
People are also reading…
- Snow berm burnout: Flagstaff residents feeling trapped by snowplow operations
- High speed chase ends in collision, arrest east of Flagstaff
- ‘Get the snow off your roof’: Flagstaff to see more snow, potential for damage
- Snow and ice cause trouble for travelers in northern Arizona
- Wondering when Flagstaff waste services will catch up after snow delays? Here’s the latest.
- The ‘Bread Ministry’ of Munds Park
- Flagstaff has entered 2023 drought-free, and here’s what that means for fire season
- After quiet Sunday night, storm resumes Monday in northern Arizona
- Snowstorms in Flagstaff keep search and rescue crews on toes as responders adjust to challenges
- Storm drops more than a foot of snow on Flagstaff; FUSD, NAU, CCC cancel classes Tuesday
- City of Flagstaff seeks artists for mini-mural project
- NAU cancels classes in response to winter weather
- 'Trial by fire and ice': How Coconino County Public Works is tackling snow removal
- Flagstaff History: 'Train of Tomorrow' made a grand stop in Flagstaff
- NAU, CCC classes canceled again Wednesday due to winter weather
When can we as your constituents expect you to meet publicly and regularly with us regarding this and other urgent issues? We, not the billionaires of the world, hold you accountable.
DEBORAH MCFATTER
Flagstaff
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
- App
- Developer
- Giant
- Tech
- Marketplace
- Platform
- Kelly
- Election
- Gop
- Primary Election
- State Legislature
- Denier
- Joan Fredrikson
- Attacker
- Argument
- Adrienne Bischoff
- Usfs
- Funds
- Technology
- Sensor
- Worth
- Holder
- Treasure
- Propane
- Campfire
- Campground
- Society
- Yes
- Climate Change
- Runaway
- Fossil Fuel
- Pine Forest
- Forester
- Site
- North
- Az Mission
- Mercy
- Patient
- Sponsor
- Guardian
- Article
- Journalism
- Computer Science
- Ski Area
- Tribe
- Owner
- Mdp
- Priority
- Opportunity
- Mayor
- Severity
- Shotgun
- Hunter
- Rifle
- Civilian
- Cash Register
- Coconino High School
- Cashier
- Grocery Store
- Rival
- Autocracy
- Democracy
- America
- Dictatorship
- Public And Administrative Law
- Voting Right
- People
- Vote
- Al Gore
- Electoral College
- Mike Pence
- George W. Bush
- Elector
- Restriction
- Database
- List
- Habitat
- Wildlife
- Devastation
- Respect
- Belief
- Kerry
- Environmental Protection Agency
- President
- Ecology
- American
- Carbon Emissions
- Investigation
- Impeachment
- Search
- Nancy Pelosi
- Attorney
- Trump
- National Guard
- Militia
- Federal Government
- Laser
- Grandchild
- Genealogy
- Advertising
- Crap
- Money
- Blossom
- Fireworks
- Display
- Fishing
- David Cook
- Hunting
- Doll Baby Ranch
- Wendy Rodgers
- Paul
- Pit
- Experience
- Music
- Negativity
- Campaign
- Talk
- Attack
- Ballot
- Insurrection
- Local Elections
- Paul Deasy
- Kind
- Minister
- Destefano
- Wound
- Assault Rifle
- Ammo
- Magazine
- Mockery
- Skill
- Situation
- Supporter
- Nonprofit
- Credit
- Solver
- Listener
- Admiration
- Manchin
- Parliament
- Sinema
- Senator
- Official
- Polling Place
- Congratulation
- Awardee
- Secretary
- Ducey
- Educator
- University
- Classroom
- Test
- Solution
- Greenhouse Gas
- Heat
- Atmosphere
- Physics
- Geophysics
- Air Pollution
- Planet
- Spain
- Agency
- Citizenry
- Strategy
- Election Day
- Lori Matthews
- Brandon
- Plank
- Intent
- Natural Resources
- Grand Canyon Protection Act
- Senate
- Sportsman
- Energy
- Booth
- Visitor
- Culture
- Museum Of Northern Arizona
- Artist
- Ware
- Bankruptcy
- Continental
- Lake
- Refill
- Payer
- Scar
- Museum
- Flood
- Local Government
- School Superintendent
- Lauren Boebert
- Extremist
- Deborah
- Conservative
- Bill
- Joe Manchin
- Chuck Schumer
- Build Back Better
- Social Media
- Party Line
- Pac
- Rhetoric
- English Teacher
- Mary Jacobson
- Obligation
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Money Supply
- Economy
- Recession
- Laura Jo West
- Sun
- Interest
- Departure
- Hydrography
- Rio
- De
- The City
- Tour
- Coordinator
- Event
- Water Feature
- Education System
- Quality Of Life
- Deficit
- Stock Exchange
- Healthcare
- Rep
- Shutdown
- Plea
- Citizen
- Catastrophe
- License
- Equity
- Debate
- Word
- Ad
- Linguistics
- Folks
- Definition
- Critical Thinking
- Alert
- Carbon Dioxide
- Power Plant
- Tesla
- Electricity
- Ev
- Cholla
- Toyota Rav4
- Far Left
- Democrat
- High Rise
- Structures
- Preservation
- Kevin Dobbe
- Finger-pointing
- Growth
- Recommendation
- Blame
- Biden
- Inflation Reduction Act
- Gas
- Lindstedt
- California
- Power Grid
- State
- Plant
- Co2
- Chemistry
- Vehicle
- Pearson
- Construction
- Solar Panel
- Future
- Personnel
- Proposition
- Apple
- Level Playing Field
- Market
- Forum
- Funding
- Participant
- Under The Bus
- Scrutiny
- God
- Bus
- Phrase
- Accident
- Bison
- Herd
- Utah
- Martin
- Walkway
- Miranda Terwilliger
- Rim
- Behavior
- Sean Golightly
- Estimate
- Ignorance
- Trait
- Mitt Romney
- Spectacle
- Electronics
- Singing
- Smart Dorothy
- Fairy Tale
- Amplifier
- Straw Man
- Scheme
- Individual
- Fraud
- Public Education
- Sean Golliher
- History
- Class
- Shortage
- Street Sweeper
- Street
- Sidewalk
- Trash Pickup
- Endeavor
- Piling
- Bulk
- Pamphlet
- Reader
- Burden
- Struggle
- Right Wing
- Declaration Of Independence
- Personhood
- A. Single
- Agenda Item
- Democratic Party
- Immigrant
- Infrastructure
- Ticket
- Denial
- Wastewater
- Bond
- Ownership
- Authority
- Councilmember Aslan
- Social Services
- Austin Aslan
- Support
- Fire Department
- Drive
- November
- Petition
- Peter
- Sailing
- Purina
- Bottling Co.
- Jeronimo Vasquez
- Coconino Hispanic Advisory Council
- Leadership
- Retention
- Nation
- Jobs Act
- Position
- National Leader
- Flagstaff Arts Council
- Attorney's Office
- Businessman
- Passion
- Arizona Daily
- Newspapers
- Coverage
- Media
- Paper
- Edition
- Fellow Citizen
- Quality
- Means
- Conviction
- Liberty
- Experiment
- Independence
- Kyle Nitschke
- Theresa Hatathlie
- Switzer Canyon
- Zoning Commission
- Firearm
- Study
- Permit
- Shot
- Miranda Sweet
- Twin
- Fundraising
- Youth
- Impact
- Attorney General
- Zoning
- Availability
- Illegal
- Pandemic
- Rob Wilson
- Human Beings
- Hate
- Politician
- Attack Ad
- Creator
- Wave
- Use
- State Government
- David Hayward
- Council Member
- Civility
- Mark Kelly
- Risk
- Armed Forces
- Forgiveness
- Student Loan
- White House
- Mood
- Inflation Rate
- South Korea
- Response
- Write-in Candidate
- Regina Salas
- Two-way Street
- Run
- Doubt
- Ken Linck
- Cof Stormwater Fee
- Fund
- Schultz Creek
- Option 2
- Stormwater
- Physiology
- Heart
- Food
- Last Thing
- Kid
- Telescope
- Column
- Astronomy
- Schindler
- Percival
- Michael Byers
- Information
- Pathway
- Healing
- Wetland
- World Leader
- Restoration
- Attendee
- Anxiety
- Chris Etling
- Christmas Present
- Printing
- Story
- Championship
- Basketball
- Lot
- Kari Lake
- Disaster
- Lawsuit
- Professional
- Government
- Ministries
- Viewpoint
- Bill Of Rights
- Provision
- Minimum Wage
- Doug Ducey
- Arizona Democratic Party
- Kirsten Sinema
- Arizona Republican Party
- Criminal Justice
- Criminal Law
- Grant
- Health And Human Services
- Challenge
- Breakfast
- Humane Board Of Directors
- Findlay Toyota
- Lawyer
- Party Politics
- Contribution
- Hospitals
- Job Market
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!