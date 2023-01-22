Letter to the Editor: Sinema constituent questions senator's political techniques

Dear Sen. Sinema,

As a constituent of yours in Arizona, I am writing to express my confusion at your current stance attempting to downplay the crucial need for voting rights.

You appear to be savvy, so it’s incomprehensible that you truly think your stance against reforming the filibuster proved valid because the “red wave didn’t happen.” (Your term “guardrail” is fascinating since the filibuster procedure is not even in the Constitution and was first used to try to prolong slavery in 1837.)

You deliberately painted the failure of voters' rights legislation as, “See? We don’t really need that law,” and then patted yourself on the back for blocking the passage of that crucial legislation. All this while ensconced in a ritual of wealth displayed at Davos.

As a person of white privilege, you obviously have not experienced voter suppression or you would not have so blithely uttered such careless ramblings.

When can we as your constituents expect you to meet publicly and regularly with us regarding this and other urgent issues? We, not the billionaires of the world, hold you accountable.

DEBORAH MCFATTER

Flagstaff