Letter to the Editor: Sinema change seen as reason to reconsider Dems' future

Now that Kirsten Sinema has changed political parties again, my recommendation is that the Arizona Democratic Party stay out of the Senatorial election in 2024. No financial or political support, especially for this new Independent. Don't turn back. I believe Doug Ducey will become the Republican candidate for this Senatorial race. Mr. Ducey is very popular in Arizona and has received national accolades for his actions. He would be an excellent candidate for the Arizona Republican Party. Hence, the Arizona Democratic Party needs to hold on to their money and endorsements in 2024. Instead, hone a new steadfast, reliable candidate for the Arizona Democratic Party in 2030.