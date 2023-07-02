Seeing your loved one pass away from Alzheimer's disease and dementia can be crushing. It's a slow, painful experience, not just for the person living with the disease, but also for their family and loved ones, who often feel as though they have no hope.

I saw my own mother pass away from dementia. But I also saw her last years extended and her quality of life improved thanks to experimental treatments from Johns Hopkins University.

Treatment for early Alzheimer's disease patients has improved after the FDA approved monoclonal antibodies that have been shown safe and effective at reducing amyloid plaque, a major cause of Alzheimer's, from the brain. Unfortunately, this important treatment isn't available to enough patients, because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), won't cover these monoclonal antibodies for patients suffering from the disease.

This level of overreach by CMS is unprecedented: they haven’t restricted access to treatments for other life-threatening diseases such as cancer and HIV. In those instances, they’ve let patients and their doctors pursue the course of action that most makes sense for them. Just like those other diseases, the earlier treatment is started for Alzheimer’s and dementia, the better the outcomes will be for the patient.

Sen. Sinema has been a leader when it comes to caring for Alzheimer’s patients, and I urge her to be a leader again by telling CMS to change its coverage determination that is preventing so many Alzheimer’s patients from accessing the treatment they need.

KEVIN SLOAN

Flagstaff