Letter to the Editor: Sinema actions moving forward key to reconciliation bill

I urge Rep. O’Halleran and Sens. Sinema and Kelly to support the reconciliation bill to allow Medicaid to negotiate drug prices and invest in green technologies to fight climate change. We need to raise taxes on corporations and those making over $400,000 dollars. I can’t believe we didn’t get universal pre-K and all-day kindergarten into the mix. I’m really sad that we can’t reform our broken healthcare system and go to a universal single-payer system. But at least we can make some sort of progress here!

Specifically, Sinema needs to stop playing with these things and blocking all possible progress. If she is voting to the right of Manchin, she is not representing Coconino or Pima counties, and playing only to the very furthest right in the Valley and rural areas. I don’t know how Sinema decided to run as a Democrat if she can’t back a single platform priority. I urge her to stop and represent her constituents.

I hope we see the reconciliation pass into law soon, and that we make some sort of progress on education (pre-K and K funding, student loan forgiveness) and healthcare soon.

JAMIE PAUL

Flagstaff