Letter to the Editor: Sinagua Middle School's integrity questioned over fundraiser

I am a parent of a student at Sinagua Middle School. My son recently brought home the annual PTO fundraiser and it is not OK. The community of Flagstaff should be aware of the marginalization and discrimination on disadvantaged students at this school.

Students are expected to raise $7,000 in an economic climate where gas pushes $4/gallon, eggs are more than $3/package and rents continue to escalate. Parents are struggling to provide the bare necessities. Students can be tardy for $25 and blow off homework for $40. Is this instilling integrity? In years past you could buy your way out of detention, which is like buying your way out of jail. This is not how citizens behave, and Sinagua is doing a grave injustice to its students.

It is unethical and cruel to conduct a fundraiser where there is not equal opportunity. Sinagua Middle School is and will continue to build a wall of separation between the "haves" and "have nots” where from a demographic standpoint white students benefit, and students of color suffer. I find it hypocritical of Superintendent Penca and the FUSD School Board to promote diversity within schools but flagrantly ignore this. I have brought this up before, and yet this practice continues.