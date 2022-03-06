Letter to the Editor: Simple salute shows respect

I am a COVID-19 at-risk senior citizen (at 73 years young). So when I am in public, I have chosen to still wear a mask and practice reasonable social distancing.
Recently, while I was in the checkout lane at Safeway, a young man with heavily tattooed arms got in line behind me and came up close. He was not wearing a mask. I felt uncomfortable. I explained that I was an at-risk individual, and would he mind moving back a little. His response was, "No problem, sir," and he backed up his cart to the line on the floor.
As I was leaving the checkout line, I turned toward him and gave him a friendly military salute. He replied to me with a crisp, sharp and practiced salute, followed by the slightest nod of his head.
I guess we just learned something about each other
KEN VLACH
Seligman