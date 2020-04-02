Letter to the Editor: Silver lining is in our behavior

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the current pandemic, state elected leaders should do everything possible to help citizens survive, economically manage and reduce stress.

However, State "House Speaker Rusty Bowers refused to take up Thursday’s Senate package [on tens of millions of dollars to prevent foreclosures, evictions and help small businesses] and instead adjourned the House …”. “The action prevented the Governor for accessing $50 Million in emergency cash…” Bowers then “sidestepped questions from reporters” asking why he refused to consider a senate bill. Gov. Ducey did use a separate channel to provide money. Arizona Daily Sun, A7, 03/21/20.

In a previous incident, “State Senator Sylvia Allen took a swipe at Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans for her response to the coronavirus pandemic, but didn’t seem to know what the mayor’s response really was... Allen said it was ‘sad news that the Flagstaff Mayor shut down the food industry…’ [and then cited another mayor’s action doing the same]. But that’s exactly the order mayor [Evans] gave.” Arizona Daily Sun, A9, 03/18/20.