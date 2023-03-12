I just read the article about this year's snowfall being the greatest (deepest!) on record except for 1948-1949. I remember that one well ... that was the year I started school. We lived in east Flagstaff and I had to catch the bus with my brother, Lee, every morning. Sometimes it was too much to walk to the bus stop and we would have to go home, but usually we made it. The trip home was usually not as bad, but it was always cold and wet. Good memories!