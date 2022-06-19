Letter to the Editor: Signatures for citizen initiative Arizonans For Fair Elections being collected

If you’re alive, you’re afraid. If you’re not afraid, then you’re not paying attention. Amanda Gorman, NYT 01/20/2022
I am paying attention because I am afraid. I don’t want to lose the power of my vote.
Election deniers in the GOP-controlled Arizona Legislature sponsored more than 140 bills that want to change who can vote, how we vote, where we vote, when we vote. In the upcoming November primary election, GOP candidates for governor, attorney general and secretary of state deny the 2020 election in various ways. These three positions will sign off on the 2024 election, if they like the results.
I am tired of living with their lies. I am collecting signatures for the citizen initiative, Arizonans For Fair Elections. This initiative will undo voting restrictions, and will prevent the state Legislature from overturning our presidential election results.
Please sign! Refer to AZFairElections.org for signing locations.
I don’t want to lose the power of my vote. I don’t want to lose the democracy that I love.
The only thing we have to fear is having no fear itself -- having no feeling on behalf of whom and what we’ve lost, whom and what we love. Amanda Gorman
CAROL JEAN
Flagstaff
