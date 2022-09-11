Letter to the Editor: Signatures against school voucher expansion sought

I have been busy now for several weeks, collecting petition signatures against the ESA school voucher expansion (OK, technically, the petition signatures are for a referendum on HB2853). The school voucher expansion would allow anybody to get taxpayer money to send their kids to private school.
Most voters I talk to immediately understand that the school voucher expansion further defunds the -- already underfunded -- public schools and hands out taxpayer money with no oversight and little accountability.
However, some voters find the school vouchers appealing. They are thinking: “I will send my kids to private school, and then I can score with those school vouchers!”
But unfortunately, I have to tell them: “When the time comes, you will likely find that you can’t afford private school for your kids -- not even with the help of the vouchers. And then you will be forced to send your kids to the now defunded public schools. And the people who are actually wealthy enough to send their kids to private school will laugh at you.”
Please sign the petition.
HANS BUHRER
Flagstaff
