Letter to the Editor: Sign to Protect Our Elections events to take place in Flagstaff

It seems that there are two realities in Arizona. One inhabited by voters and another by our Legislature and Governor.

As a recent Associated Press article in this paper documented, in the 2020 election fewer than 200 cases of possible fraud were referred to investigators (out of more than three million ballots cast), four cases have led to charges, and no one has been convicted. Study after study finds voter fraud is virtually non-existent. One reason is because county election officials have adopted robust protections against it. Yet the Legislature passed, and the Governor signed, laws intended to make it harder for Arizona citizens to vote.

In 2020, voters passed Prop 208 to raise money desperately needed in Arizona’s schools. This initiative proposed a 3.5% income tax surcharge on the state’s highest earners, but the Legislature and Governor found a way around that in this recently passed budget.

There’s something we can do about it.

Grassroots organizations are working to get referenda on the 2022 ballot to overturn these malicious attacks on our voting rights. There’s also an initiative to uncover who’s paying for all the election advertising we see each cycle.