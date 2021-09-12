Letter to the Editor: Showing appreciation to column addressing wildlife

For years I have enjoyed reading David Wolf's "Wolf Den" and his writings about hunting and fishing in Arizona's beautiful outdoors. I want to recognize him for his current article as it relates to funding to support our wildlife and the dwindling support as we become more urbanized reflecting the downward trend in the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses which significantly supports our Arizona Game and Fish Department and indicates that our society is taking our wildlife for granted. Whether someone chooses to use their license(s) or not is a very efficient and productive way to support the wildlife in our great outdoors.