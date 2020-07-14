Letter to the Editor: Show support for outdoors bill McSally constructed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Martha McSally has brought forth a bill that would solve a problem that has existed in our beloved national parks for many years, the issue of deferred maintenance of the facilities and infrastructure at our most treasured public national heritage sites and natural wonders.

National park facilities that have fallen into disrepair across our nation could soon see major improvements thanks to Sen. Martha McSally. This summer, her historic legislation to address the $12 billion national park maintenance backlog across the United States passed the Senate.

McSally’s “Great American Outdoors Act” recognizes the value of preserving and protecting access to national reassures, like Grand Canyon National Park and Wupatki National Monument, for centuries to come. These iconic sites showcase our nation’s history and attract visitors from around the world to our state. The Senator’s bill will boost local economies that rely on tourism and create new jobs for Arizonans. I urge the public, all our local leaders, and all Arizona members of the House of Representatives, to support the swift passage of this important bill.

Thank you for your support.

JIM PARKS

Coconino County Supervisor, District 4

Flagstaff

