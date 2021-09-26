Letter to the Editor: 'Shouldn't we want our future, our children, to be thoughtful?'

Gov. Ducey's signature affixed to a law banning all schools from teaching "critical race theory" is racism in reverse, an attempt to whitewash (pun intended) Social Studies instruction. Now, that instruction cannot allude to the life experiences of Flagstaff students that their experience at school depends on skin color. One's experience with medical care, law, housing, pay scales, police, real estate, public safety ... these and more, our thoughtful youngsters can see that those experiences depend on skin color. Shouldn't we want our future, our children, to be thoughtful? Shouldn't we hope that to be educated means to be curious, rather than to be indoctrinated?
In 1933 Adolf Hitler and cronies passed a law requiring a strict whitewashed Aryan interpretation of German history be taught in all schools. That law, Hitler's curriculum, and Arizona's government edict banning the teaching of critical race theory do the same thing. Government indoctrination of our children must be resisted; this is how fascism begins.
Do Ducey and his GOP realize that they are promoting subtle fascism? Do they realize that passing a law about critical race theory actually confirms that racism is embedded in our laws?
CHUCK BARNES
Flagstaff