Letter to the Editor: Should we be surprised by actions of Wendy Rogers anymore?

We voters in northern Arizona believe in fairness, especially when it comes to elections. We enacted the Independent Redistricting Committee law because our state Legislature would not. We benefited from the effective Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL), until the state Legislature voted to remove this by a one-vote majority.

These actions are trivial compared to the sham ballot review the state Senate is conducting and the disinformation our LD6 senator is spreading at warp speed. Wendy Rogers is demanding a new election take place because the presidential election was fraudulent. The fraud she refers to is based on an alarming post-election partisan audit of votes in Maricopa County, run by a little-known firm that has no experience in audits and election work and may know less about civics than Rogers.

These claims are directly the result of ignorance of our election process. That might be somewhat overlooked if Rogers was not an elected state senator. Our elected officials are expected to know better about how state government and elections work. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by her actions. She has been ignoring the needs of us in LD6 since she was elected.