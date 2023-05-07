The IRS classifies Northern Arizona Healthcare as a "Tax Exempt Community Hospital Corporation." I can not understand how being run by a board of directors that meet behind closed doors with no public participation can be considered "community." Their intention is to spend in excess of $1 billion on a new facility without the consent of the community.

NAH is currently going through the city council process for their plan approval and a rezoning. Most of the people that have spoken at the Planning and Zoning and the city council meeting have been NAH employees. So the pro development folks outnumber those against by 3 to 1. This is a complicated issue and deserves to be voted on by the citizens of Flagstaff. The city council should demand that NAH request a referendum number from the city clerk, collect signatures to place this on the ballot.

The City of Tempe has been wrestling with the proposal by a developer to build a hockey arena with apartments and retail at a cost of over $2 billion. It was hotly contested. The Tempe Council required that the applicant draw a referendum. It is now on the May 16 ballot.

How can a non-elected board be allowed to spend our money without our approval? The city charter states that the city is not authorized to spend over $1 million, adjusted annually for inflation, without a vote of the citizen.

The school district cannot make large capitol expenditures without a bond vote, nor can the community college.

Please contact the members of Council and request that they make NAH prove that they truly represent this community.

JOE NACKARD

Flagstaff