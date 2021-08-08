Letter to the Editor: Shorten family size to extend life on earth?

Every day the Daily Sun carries stories about human-caused global warming and its negative effects. The West is besieged with huge wildfires, the Southeast is struck with more severe hurricanes and floods. "Melting ice imperils emperor penguins," "Climate extremes hit wealthier locations," and on and on.

But it seems that people are afraid to mention a major cause of all these problems: too many human beings, overpopulation. It's not our cubage -- we all fit on the planet. It's our conduct! We fight wars, we drive cars, we fly planes, we demand products that are trucked and flown all over the world. We all want stuff and convenience. We tolerate nuclear plant catastrophes and toxifying the air we breath and the water we drink.

The demands of so many billions of us lead to destruction of the environment, extinction of non-human animals, and hugely costly disasters.

When there were only a billion of us, we didn't cause so much damage. Now there are almost eight billion of us.

I urge all leaders, especially religious leaders, to look truth in the face and support smaller families and family planning. Voluntary -- and available -- reduction of family size is a far better way to curb destruction to our planet than wars and diseases like COVID-19.