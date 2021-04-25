Letter to the Editor: Shortcomings remain on Kachina expansion plan

As a Kachina Village resident, I believe it is important to note that the Kachina Highlands proposed expansion request was not an affordable/workforce housing issue and the developers refused to commit to an affordable/workforce housing goal in its expansion request.

Both Supervisors Horstman and Vasquez, during the special Board of Supervisors meeting, repeatedly asked questions regarding the developers’ commitment to affordable housing. The developer noted that there would be various “price points” but failed to make a commitment to affordable or workforce housing, stating the high market prices being obtained in this housing market. The developer also offered no restrictions on short-term rentals.

The Kachina Village Area Plan acknowledges the uniqueness of Kachina Village and its mixed-use housing pattern, which is in sharp contrast to other developments that include more homogeneous, single-use designs. The expansion offered by the developers may be a good high-density cluster-home concept that might work well in other communities. It is not in keeping with the unique character of Kachina Village and would have added crowding and congestion to our already overtaxed streets.