Letter to the Editor: Shooting drills bring up bad memories, lies of past

In the first weeks of a school year, American children go through active shooter drills. These drill continue throughout the schoolyear, perpetuating the fantasy that they will aid children and staff in saving themselves from a bad guy with a gun.

After the human hunt at the Tops Grocery Store in Buffalo, morning and evening news programs began giving tutorials on surviving active shooter situations in grocery stores. These drills and tutorials are about as useful as the duck-and-cover drills used in the 1950s to convince children and adults that they could save themselves from a nuclear attack. Ahh, the lies we tell our children and ourselves, but maybe while the children are hiding in a closet waiting to be shot it will make them feel better.

The biggest lie being pushed though is the NRA’s “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Tell that to the family of the good guy at the Tops Grocery Store hunt who was one of the first people killed. In the 2019 Dayton massacre the good guys arrived 30 seconds after the hunt began, but because the hunter was armed with an AR-15 nine people were already dead and 27 injured. Perhaps a more accurate statement from the NRA would be “We must be willing to sacrifice a few victims to give the good guys time to act.”

AR-15s and similar automatic weapons, which are expressly designed to hunt humans, are the preferred weapons of hunters of humans and yet the Republican Party is determined to make it as easy as possible for these hunters to get these weapons. The Second Amendment was written to give citizens the right to take up arms, form a militia and protect against an invading army; not to make it easier for an 18-year-old to purchase a weapon to hunt humans with than to purchase a six-pack of beer. It is an interesting position for a “pro-life” party.

KATHY FRASER

Flagstaff

