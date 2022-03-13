Letter to the Editor: Shedding some light on costs of drug prices again in the shadow

Thank you to the Daily Sun for juxtaposing articles on gas prices insulin costs on page 2 of Thursday’s edition. The attention to and outrage about gas prices is puzzling in contrast to the apparent lack of interest by the American public in lowering the cost of prescription drug prices.

Where are the convoys in favor of a bill to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices (which would lower the cost for private insurers also)? Where is the outrage on social media and Fox News?

Yes, everyone is affected by the price of gas. But everyone is or will be or has a loved one who is or will be affected even more by the cost of life-saving drugs. In both cases, the source of the problem is corporate greed.

But for the cost of prescription drugs there is an easy and well-known solution that can be implemented by Congress -- allow Medicare to negotiate. But not a single Republican will vote to make that happen. I know there are a handful of Democrats who also stand on the side of their pharmaceutical donors but as a whole, the two parties have very different approaches. The Democrats have a pragmatic solution. The Republicans have only distractions and unchanneled outrage.

ANN HEITLAND

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0