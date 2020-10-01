Letter to the Editor: Shedd roundtable shows loose lips on police issues

I answered the phone this week and heard Tiffany Shedd on the line. It was a recording, but it said that if I stayed on the line, I could be part of a voter roundtable. I stayed on and listened. She was live, taking voter questions.

She said the City of Flagstaff does not provide police officers with their guns or bulletproof vests. She said that the officers must pay for their own. She also said that the city “does not provide training.” She was completely wrong.

After checking with the acting police chief, I found that the city pays for the officers’ duty weapons. The officers’ bulletproof vests are paid for by the city, although some of the funding comes from grants. The city provides extensive training. During the last budget cycle, the council increased funding for police training even above what the city had traditionally provided.

Shedd is clearly reckless with the truth. I will not be voting for her in her congressional bid.

KATHY MCCARTHY

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0