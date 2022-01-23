Letter to the Editor: Sharing a letter sent to Senator Sinema

I sent this letter to Sen. Sinema today.

Dear Senator,

“We can achieve these shared goals while protecting the constitutional rights of individuals and the rights of states to manage elections. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to strengthen our democracy and increase trust in government.”

Your response to my previous request to pass legislation to protect Voting Rights is above.

I spoke to Congressman Tom O’Halleran on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. I asked him to give you a message. Please vote to override the United States Senate Filibuster rule. You may want to work with Republicans, as you say above, but they don’t wish to work with you.

Martin Luther King said in an interview in 1963, two years before the Voting Rights Act was passed, that it was the Senate Filibuster that was preventing Voting Rights legislation to pass.

“I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting. They won’t let the majority senators vote. And certainly they wouldn’t want the majority of people to vote, because they know they do not represent the majority of the American people. In fact, they represent, in their own states, a very small minority.” (What Martin Luther King Jr. said about the filibuster: ‘A minority of misguided senators’

Washington Post, 1/4/22)

Don’t be misguided. History is repeating itself if you do not vote to bypass the Filibuster for the sake of updated , essential Federal voting rights legislation. Waiting for horrific events to occur again, as they did on March 7, 1965, also known as Bloody Sunday , when 600 protesters were beaten by police in Selma, Alabama, would be too late. Don’t wait for more blood shed. Republicans in State Legislatures throughout the country are actively limiting the “constitutionally protected” voting rights of United States citizens. Anything less than allowing a vote on this issue in the United States Senate, is a failure of your oath of office.

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver

