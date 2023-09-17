Letter writer David Spence said he counted 82 double-occupancy rooms at FMC so he’s voting against a new hospital with 100% private rooms.

It’s my job to ensure all of Northern Arizona Healthcare’s hospitals and clinics continually strive to provide the best care possible. Shared hospital rooms are not the best environment for healing from surgery, trauma, infection or cancer. Numerous studies show disruptive noise is counter to healing, and our own patients report quieter experiences when they have their own hospital room. Private rooms also allow space for visitors, and mean that no one is overhearing someone else’s private health information.

But it goes beyond noise. Single hospital rooms are critical to infection prevention, safety and effective communication between providers and patients. In national hospital patient survey data, patients in private rooms report better care -- from how well they felt their nurses and care team listened to them to how quickly they got help when they pushed the call button at their bedside.

Double-occupancy rooms also reduce the total number of patients we can accommodate, because we can’t combine male and female patients in the same room and we have to isolate patients to prevent the spread of infections, leaving the other bed in the room vacant.

Single rooms allow every patient dignity and privacy during their stay. Single rooms are the standard for the highest quality healthcare. That’s the level of quality we strive for at NAH and it’s what northern Arizona residents deserve.

JAKE LANSBURG

Flagstaff