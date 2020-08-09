Letter to the Editor: Sexagenarian's experience in store leads her to ask others to take COVID seriously

I just returned from a grocery shopping trip to Fry's. The sign as I entered the store said all customers are required to wear a mask. The intercom system played the same message several times as I shopped. I would say 99% of the shoppers followed that rule but I saw two teenage boys without masks. I asked them if they had forgotten their masks and told them there was a man at the front of the store who had extras and would give them one. They ignored me. Later I passed them in the store, still no masks, and one of them purposely coughed toward me.
After I got home I called Fry's and asked what their mask policy is. I was told their policy is that all customers, employees, and vendors must wear a mask "but we don't enforce it." I am 67 years old and therefore more at risk for complications from COVID-19.
Until we all take COVID seriously, follow CDC guidelines, and listen to the doctors and scientists, I am afraid we will never defeat this virus. Google what doctors and nurses wear to protect themselves when taking care of coronavirus patients and then rethink your discomfort with wearing a mask. Please listen to the experts and teach your children to do the same. We are all in this together.
LINDA EVANS
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!