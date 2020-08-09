Letter to the Editor: Sexagenarian's experience in store leads her to ask others to take COVID seriously

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I just returned from a grocery shopping trip to Fry's. The sign as I entered the store said all customers are required to wear a mask. The intercom system played the same message several times as I shopped. I would say 99% of the shoppers followed that rule but I saw two teenage boys without masks. I asked them if they had forgotten their masks and told them there was a man at the front of the store who had extras and would give them one. They ignored me. Later I passed them in the store, still no masks, and one of them purposely coughed toward me.

After I got home I called Fry's and asked what their mask policy is. I was told their policy is that all customers, employees, and vendors must wear a mask "but we don't enforce it." I am 67 years old and therefore more at risk for complications from COVID-19.

Until we all take COVID seriously, follow CDC guidelines, and listen to the doctors and scientists, I am afraid we will never defeat this virus. Google what doctors and nurses wear to protect themselves when taking care of coronavirus patients and then rethink your discomfort with wearing a mask. Please listen to the experts and teach your children to do the same. We are all in this together.

LINDA EVANS

Flagstaff

