Letter to the Editor: Senseman's background makes him good choice for Council

Last spring, I met with Eric Senseman, a candidate for Flagstaff City Council. I was immediately impressed with his thoughtful, analytical approach to the issues facing Flagstaff. Eric is smart, articulate and a strategic thinker. He earned a master’s degree in philosophy, has experience working for a renewable energy company and is the director of strategy for a local business.

Eric understands that our open spaces are important to our quality of life, and that many people choose to live here because of the natural environment. While Eric is passionate about expanding and preserving open space, he also understands that as housing prices increase, so does our shortage of affordable housing. He recognizes that to make a meaningful dent in this problem, Council should develop a comprehensive affordable housing plan, something Flagstaff still lacks. It’s hard to solve a problem without an understandable plan. Eric is opposed to rezoning more land in Flagstaff for student-housing monstrosities like Mill Town and the Hub. He wants to see housing built for people who live and work in Flagstaff.