Letter to the Editor: Senseman on Council will help getting Flagstaff running right

Eric Senseman will be a great city councilmember if elected in November. I urge you to vote for him. He approaches issues with an open and analytical mind and is willing to thoroughly research an issue in order to make a good decision. He has effective communication skills and really listens.

Eric seeks out community opinions about an issue. He can distill issues down to the most important points and can prioritize those most important points. Eric is willing to think outside the box and to bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to the table. In addition, as a small business owner (Squirrel’s Nut Butter), runner, and homeowner he is committed to the Flagstaff community and to making it a magnificent place to live and to do business. Eric even ran every street to get to know the community better!

I am Eric’s aunt and I have watched him develop his interest in city governance. Many of his past activities have prepared him for it including participating in Model United Nations during his undergraduate studies, teaching philosophy while pursuing a masters in philosophy at the University of Wisconsin, writing for running magazines and blogs, competing in international races and managing a local small business.