Letter to the Editor: Senior apartment complex too much of good thing for local

Do we really need another apartment complex for seniors on Beaver where the David Babbitt Historical House now stands? New complexes are already going up all over town or have been recently completed. We have The Bluffs now on Butler, Highgate up on the mesa near the new Veterans Home, a new multiple complex on Ponderosa and 66 across from the fire station almost finished. I've left out a couple that I don't know the names of. But I Googled "senior retirement and assisted-living complexes" and there are 13 of them already in use. Do we really need another one?