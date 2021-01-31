Letter to the Editor: Senators should also keep focus on environmental action in AZ

I am glad that Senator Mark Kelly is opening lines of communication to northern Arizona mayors and Arizona tribal communities ("COVID-19 top of mind as Sen. Kelly meets with northern Arizona leaders"). Along with having these communications, one key topic was missed, the topic of what environmental and climate mitigation plans Sen. Kelly has for the State of Arizona.

As an Arizona native, we can all agree that we live in a place of great beauty and wonder. However, growing development in our public lands means that everyday members of our community are missing out on the chance to enjoy the Arizona land they know and love. By continuing to ignore and not pressure change on supporting environmental action within the state we are not only polluting our air, lands, but also our economy.