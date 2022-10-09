 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Sen. Rogers leaves local with more questions than answers

Letters

In her candidate statement for the “2022 Voter Education guide for the General Election,” State Sen. Wendy Rogers’ platform is to protect our guns and protect life. How can these be mentioned in the same sentence in this year of mass shootings? She also wants to protect our state from socialists and liberals instead of looking out for all of her voters. Can Sen. Rogers expand on these statements?

JAN RYBKA

Flagstaff

