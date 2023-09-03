Go to the store, get shot, go to a football game, get shot, go to a bar, get shot, go to a parade, get shot: these are the locations of the most recent mass shootings of the 476 so far. The United States could be on track to reach 800 by the end of the year.

I keep waiting for when the number of guns owned by Americans reaches the point that it keeps us safer; according to data there are more than 434 million legally owned guns, including AR-15s and their clones -- which are sanctioned human hunting weapons. The problem seems to be getting worse, so how many more do we need?

What is the tipping point when good guys with guns actually do start preventing mass slaughters instead of interrupting a few after several people have already been murdered, the body count may be a little lower, I’m sure the victims families are relieved there weren’t more corpses to join their loved ones, but it does seem like the good guys are losing.

Rep. Eli Crane and Sen. Wendy Rogers proclaim themselves pro-life, protecting the unborn, but seem to have no interest in protecting the children already born from the leading cause of death for children -- gun violence. But 1,179 children have been killed by guns so far this year. Where is your concern representative and senator? Eli Crane is pretty concerned with Hunter Biden and Wendy Rogers and wants to legalize guns on campuses and other public places.

We now have active shooter drills in our schools. I grew up with duck and cover, told crouching in front of an inner wall would save me from a nuclear bomb. We tell our children to hide behind a desk and keep quiet to avoid being shot; fantasies told to children to make their imminent death less frightening.

Gun violence in America will never be solved until people become more important than guns, to the NRA and gun advocates slaughtered children and adults are merely collateral damage to preserve the right of anyone to own any type of gun they want.

KATHY FRASER

Flagstaff