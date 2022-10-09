Letter to the Editor: Seeking support for infrastructure bonds on ballot

Our city and county have provided us quality infrastructure, which need tuneups. Your ballot will have three bond proposals aimed to improve aging infrastructure. City proposals were created through citizen advisory panels. Each bond is proactive in improving Flagstaff and county quality of life.
Proposition 441 will support wastewater infrastructure, wildfire suppression and flood mitigation, each paramount to providing Flagstaff’s safety and health. The fires and floods we’ve already experienced could continue into the coming years. Our wastewater system is beyond its expected lifetime. Saving and reusing water is essential to our grandchildren’s future.
Proposition 442 would provide for affordable rentals and home ownership thru improving both city and privately owned properties. Living in Flagstaff is expensive, and many jobs don’t provide the income needed for a decent standard of living. https://www.flagstaffbonds2022.com/.
Coconino County Proposition 447 would enable FUSD to maintain and upgrade properties and buildings that provide a safe place for our (grand)children to gain the academic and social skills necessary to compete in the world economy. This bond would authorize a 15% increase in the secondary property valuation tax for 2023 -- which then decreases in subsequent years per the information pamphlet mailed to you. https://coconino.az.gov/1843/Bond-Elections.
While this increase may seem high, Prop 447 addresses needs of our (grand)children, and nothing is more important than they. Let’s think ahead so we don’t fall behind. Vote FOR these bonds to provide services needed to keep Flagstaff and region vibrant and healthy.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
