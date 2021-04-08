 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Seeking 'ordinary' perspective on issues? Check out NUE
Letter to the Editor: Seeking 'ordinary' perspective on issues? Check out NUE

Letters

Recently in our local paper, there were two opinion pieces about polarization, one from Jim McCarthy, a city council person, and one from Ann Heitland, chair of the Coconino County Democratic Party. Both present legislative and policy solutions on how to reduce this division. McCarthy advocates nonpartisan primary elections; Heitland proposes policies that address voter suppression, gerrymandering and the filibuster. Yet, neither looks at how we, as ordinary citizens not withstanding our political differences, can create an atmosphere of consensus and moderation toward the common good.

What can we at the grassroots level do about polarization? How about concrete problem-solving of community issues such as child poverty, homelessness, affordable housing, etc. through healing conversations between differing political viewpoints about these problems. Is this approach naïve or constructive in achieving the common good and reducing polarization? Can discussion on common issues reduce distrust, anger and division? Can respectful conversation on facts, not misinformation, bring citizens together to achieve a sense of unity, not disunity?

A small, yet growing group of Flagstaff citizens have been meeting to realize a middle ground among us. The Nonpartisan Unity Exchange (NUE) exists to provide a forum that stimulates thinking and reframes public conversation so we can see, hear, and understand that our differences can be mediated respectfully and lead to the common good.

We are just beginning this process and look forward to sharing more with you as we progress.

PHYLLIS SCHILLER, ANN JOHNSON, LAURA SPIEGEL, MARJ MCCLANAHAN, HARRIET YOUNG

