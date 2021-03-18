Letter to the Editor: Seek common ground when it comes to Flagstaff growth

In the March 2, 2021, opinion piece “Chamber believes housing will improve with supply,” author Tyler Denham makes several misstatements about historic preservation in Flagstaff. Mr. Denham incorrectly writes that “The historic townsite overlay passed in 2007 bans development across 63 acres in the heart of Flagstaff.”
Development is not banned in Flagstaff's historic district; it is constantly occurring. The historic overlay zoning merely requires that new development be compatible in scale and aesthetic with the existing historic context.
Not only do those protections not constitute a ban on development, but they are also reasonable and an eminently good idea. Discordant, visually offensive buildings that ignore their neighbors are terrible for cities, regardless of whether they are built in historic or non-historic areas. In Flagstaff, the historic character of the city is one of the main drivers of economic growth. It is why people and businesses want to be in Flagstaff. To destroy or compromise that character with unregulated, incompatible development is not in the city’s best interest.
Engaging in preservation has been consistently and quantifiably proven to increase property values, to increase jobs, to help small businesses and to increase tax revenues. Representing the Arizona Preservation Foundation, I would be happy to share numerous studies demonstrating such benefits. Preservation should never be lumped in with purely restrictive zoning measures or misunderstood as anything other than engaging in the positive act of placemaking.
Mr. Denham, however, is correct in his ultimate conclusion: “[T]he only way to increase Flagstaff’s housing supply while meeting the goals of the climate action and adaptation plan and expanding historic preservation is to concentrate high-density developments in the remaining areas of town.”
Best practices in preservation actually encourage high-density projects in appropriate areas of historic cities. Creating them is the only way to relieve development pressure on sensitive, irreplaceable historic districts, and density in proximity to historic districts reinvigorates them by attracting services that sustain livability. A conversation with local preservation and housing advocates would be welcome to discuss common ground because common ground does exist.
JIM MCPHERSON
Phoenix