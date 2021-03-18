Letter to the Editor: Seek common ground when it comes to Flagstaff growth

In the March 2, 2021, opinion piece “Chamber believes housing will improve with supply,” author Tyler Denham makes several misstatements about historic preservation in Flagstaff. Mr. Denham incorrectly writes that “The historic townsite overlay passed in 2007 bans development across 63 acres in the heart of Flagstaff.”

Development is not banned in Flagstaff's historic district; it is constantly occurring. The historic overlay zoning merely requires that new development be compatible in scale and aesthetic with the existing historic context.

Not only do those protections not constitute a ban on development, but they are also reasonable and an eminently good idea. Discordant, visually offensive buildings that ignore their neighbors are terrible for cities, regardless of whether they are built in historic or non-historic areas. In Flagstaff, the historic character of the city is one of the main drivers of economic growth. It is why people and businesses want to be in Flagstaff. To destroy or compromise that character with unregulated, incompatible development is not in the city’s best interest.