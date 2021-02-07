Letter to the Editor: Second impeachment part of overall 'overreaction'

“Impeachment still matters” per the Baltimore Sun editorial that you printed Wednesday. There is a very real possibility that President Biden will not “fix” the pandemic and the economy in short order as he has promised. His surrogates may continue to riot while the opposition is demonized for violence. It is almost certain that media will continue censoring his opposition. This will strengthen the resistance not weaken it.

He cannot leave his re-election in the hands of the voters. They must act now to remove the possibility that Past President Trump runs again.

But an impeachment has a problem. Despite the reference to “justice” and the “rule of law,” impeachment is a legislative (i.e., political) process and is not a judicial process. Nevertheless, Republicans are certain to bring up the legal standards for incitement and they do not include incendiary political speech. If they did, a fair number of Congress would already be indicted, including Kamala “protesters should not let up” Harris and Maxine “push back on them” Waters.