Letter to the Editor: Seasonal weekly column a boon for Flagstaff readers

I read the story of the geologic origins of our current Buffalo Park and McMillan Mesa by Wayne Ranney in the June 25th edition of the Daily Sun with great interest. I always thought that lava flow from the San Francisco Peaks had formed that landscape. How wrong I learned that I was as I read Mr. Ranney’s article. The lava actually came from the south emerging from Woody Ridge near to Woody Mountain. More than that, I learned that I was only off by about 5 million years since the Peaks date to about 1 million years ago, but the basalt lava flow from Woody Ridge dates to about 6 million years ago. Thanks to Mr. Ranney and the Daily Sun, I now have more fun facts to relate to my kids and grandkids when they visit us in this magnificent natural environment that we now call Flagstaff.