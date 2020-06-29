Letter to the Editor: Seasonal weekly column a boon for Flagstaff readers

I read the story of the geologic origins of our current Buffalo Park and McMillan Mesa by Wayne Ranney in the June 25th edition of the Daily Sun with great interest. I always thought that lava flow from the San Francisco Peaks had formed that landscape. How wrong I learned that I was as I read Mr. Ranney’s article. The lava actually came from the south emerging from Woody Ridge near to Woody Mountain. More than that, I learned that I was only off by about 5 million years since the Peaks date to about 1 million years ago, but the basalt lava flow from Woody Ridge dates to about 6 million years ago. Thanks to Mr. Ranney and the Daily Sun, I now have more fun facts to relate to my kids and grandkids when they visit us in this magnificent natural environment that we now call Flagstaff.
ROBERT YOUNG
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!