Parroting the long-held belief by conservative pundits that government “handouts,” unemployment and food stamps (TANF), allow our fellow citizens enough revenue to “just sit at home,” Eli Crane, the Second District of Arizona congressman from Cortaro, Arizona, has been misled. The majority of people seeking help to feed their family or to secure revenue after losing a job don’t enjoy being judged and especially don’t appreciate their congressional representative doing so from Washington, D.C.

Federal COVID-related unemployment benefits ended in July 2021. Individuals now get unemployment from the State of Arizona. The former governor, Doug Ducey, signed the law that increased unemployment benefits from $240 a week to $320 in the summer of 2021. TANF is Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. It supplies food, shelter, home energy, child care and job training for the poorest families in America.

Mr. Crane’s recent comments are disrespectful and incorrect. A vast majority of his constituents in Arizona are working hard for a living. His statement below is a nod to businesses and corporations over employees. “Folks can just sit at home and make more money than they could actually working and that’s problematic.” Living on $1,280 a month and food stamps is stressful at best. The real “problematic” fact is the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The congressman could start helping all American workers by advocating for a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour.

The sooner the small business owner and congressman from southern Arizona realizes that the needs of residents of northeastern Arizona are far more important than his own, he will do a better job representing all of us. He has to stop denigrating fellow Arizonans who temporarily need assistance and start doing his job of passing legislation to assist the working class.

Sincerely,

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver