Letter to the Editor: School shooting spurs questions over how districts prepare

I agree that arresting the parents of school children will send a strong message. I can’t wait for some of the gangbanger parents to be arrested. However, there are some points that professor Densley missed in the opinion piece you printed.

If the parents knew that the gun was in his backpack as inferred in the article, then they should be punished as culpable. We will see what comes out in court as evidence is presented and subjected to cross examination. Seems more likely it will be a matter of poor judgement in raising the kid -- which is not, as yet, a crime.

What was completely missing was the school administration’s response. We have sunk millions into the nation’s education system since Columbine on this issue. A teacher forwarded what from all accounts is some pretty clear artwork of a future school shooter. It was more than adequate “probable cause” in the school setting to search the boy, his pack and his locker. But they met with the parents and then sent him back to class.

I think the Arizona Daily Sun should send a reporter to the next FUSD board meeting. Present the kid’s art work and ask if they would have searched the kid, his pack and his locker. If not, the citizens in the FUSD need to vote for board members who consider it important to provide a safe learning environment.

DAVID MONIHAN JR.

Flagstaff

