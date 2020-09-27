Letter to the Editor: School board can do better when it comes to student-athletes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing on behalf of those involved in athletics with FUSD. On the evening of 9/22 I witnessed an extremely poorly led school board meeting that disregarded an impactful decision for all student-athletes and coaches until past midnight. A decision that has been delayed was not prioritized both in the timing of the "discussion" and the quality.

The "discussion" included no reference to public comments. No coaches or athletic directors were asked to speak on the topic to educate board members. To put it simply, it was disheartening to see a grossly uneducated decision be made in a matter of minutes out of desperation due to the late hours. These student-athletes and coaches deserved so much more respect by the board.

Finally, the decision that was made leaves contact sport athletes hanging on the edge of a cliff every week, hoping that FUSD and a very small group does not deem it necessary to practice their competition. This choice puts student-athletes’ mental health on the absolute back burner. The decision puts a choice on a few biased board members rather than following AIA guidelines. The tireless work and passion that team sports provide to so many students was misrepresented and disrespected, particularly by Mike Penca and board members Christine and Kara.