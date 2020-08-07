Letter to the Editor: Save Schultz Meadow example of divide between city, politics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the Daily Sun article “Voters won’t see Save Schultz Meadow on November ballot,” Councilmember Whelan said that she did not support the move to set the land aside, saying the city should make decisions to benefit the entire community, not just the residents living near the parcel. Her statement is not only presumptive but insinuates that only the people living near the property care about its future.

Personally, I have been involved with the campaign since the onset, understanding and believing that preserving parts of our city helps us all. I don’t even live in the same zip code of the property in question, but I fully support the right of our citizens, no matter the degree of impact on them, to determine what happens to land owned by us all.

The fact is, over 4,500 people, including Ms. Whelan, have so far signed the petition to get this proposal on the ballot. I would guess nearly an equal number wanted to sign but were informed they could not because they did not live in the city limits. They were from areas outside the boundaries of the city and some were from outside Coconino County. But they knew the property, they knew the location, and they supported our efforts. This proposal does in fact benefit the entire community. It is a balance of preserving what we have while moving forward in a thoughtful, planned approach to address housing needs in Flagstaff.